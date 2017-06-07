Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/6)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with a walk and 3 K's in a 5-4 loss to Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .264 with 12 HR's and 26 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk and a K in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .283 with 15 HR's and 40 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-3 with a K in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. The Stratford alum is batting .273 with 5 HR's and 22 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 13-1 win over St. Louis. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 K's in 14 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-5 with an RBI in a 9-3 win over Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .234 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 2-1 loss to Jupiter. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 8.53 ERA and 8 K's in 6.1 innings.