Southern Home baby lima beans recalled

Southeasters Groceries, the parent company of BI-LO, Harvys and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans. These products were sold in 10-,16-, and 32-ounce packages. The recall is due to a possible presence of foreign objects.

These frozen products were sold in BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores in South Carolina. The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans - 60788001195 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Baby Lima Beans - 60788001215 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Steamable Mixed Vegetables – 60788002193 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Mixed Vegetables – 60788001209 (32 oz. package)

Southern Home Frozen Mixed Vegetables – 60788001173 (16 oz. package)

Southern Home Soup Vegetables – 60788001201 (16 oz. package)

The packages have a "best by" date of 2019. If you have any of these products, you are asked to either throw away or return the items to any BI-LO or Harvys for a full refund.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.