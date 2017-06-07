Crash on the Ravenel Bridge leaves one dead, three injured

Police are investigating a car crash that killed one and injured three others.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on the northbound lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge between the Meeting Street onramp and the East Bay Street onramp, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The incident started when a Mitsubishi hit a disabled car in the roadway, officials say.

Another car, a Subaru, then rear-ended the Mitsubishi which was then pushed back into the Buick. They say that at the time of this collision, a man identified as 21-year-old Austin Andrew Freeman, was either standing or walking behind Mitsubishi and was crushed between it and the Subaru. This person died on the scene.

The other two people in the Mitsubishi were also hurt and were sent to an area hospital. The driver of the Subaru was not injured and was able to speak to investigators.

According to the motorist, he was looking at traffic merging onto the Arthur Ravenel Bridge from the Meeting Street onramp when the accident took place.

The driver of the Buick was reportedly taken to an area hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed until roughly 2:30 a.m. Wednesday so investigators could map the scene.

An investigation into the accident is still on-going. No charges have been filed at this point.

