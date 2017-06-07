Home in Awendaw goes up in flames

Fire destroyed a home in Awendaw Wednesday morning.



Officials with the Awendaw Fire Department say the fire on James Weston Road was called in shortly after 10 a.m.



Awendaw Fire Battalion Chief Michael Bowers said when units arrived the home was engulfed in flames.



Bowers said family members were at a doctors appointment when the fire broke out.



A neighbor said the home was new, built just a few months ago.



Bowers said the structure is a modular home and it burned quickly. There were no injuries reported.



Family members said there were two dogs and a cat inside the home. The fate of the pets is unknown.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



