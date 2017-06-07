Charleston City Police responding to reported armed robbery

Charleston City Police are responding to reports of an armed robbery, according to Charleston City Police spokesperson Charles Francis.

Francis says dispatch got the call came in a little after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in regards to an armed robbery at World Finance on the 600 block of Skylark Drive in Charleston.

No injuries have been reported and police are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.