Victim identified in fatal Summerville shooting

The coroner has identified the victim of a shooting at a Summerville apartment complex.

Alex Wilfredo Mendoza Ramirez, 30, Summerville, died in the Sunday night incident, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Police responded Sunday night at approximately 8:39 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the Gates of Summerville Apartments in the 1200 block of Boonehill Road, according to Summerville Police Lt. Nick Santanna.

Police found Ramirez in front of one of the buildings and say he was already dead when they arrived.

Shortly after police arrived on the scene, Wayne Pinckney, 21, was located and arrested, Santanna said. Pinckney was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, he said.

A judge set a $100,000 surety bond on the weapon charge Monday, but automatically denied bond on the murder charge, something only a magistrate judge can set.

Pinckney was being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

