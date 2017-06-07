Police release surveillance photos in West Ashley armed robbery

Charleston Police released surveillance images from an armed robbery at a West Ashley business.

Police responded at approximately 1:31 p.m. Wednesday to World Finance in the 600 block of Skylark Drive, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a man approximately 6' tall with a thin build, who was wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a black ski-mask covering his face and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.