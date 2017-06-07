Police release images of man wanted in assault, robbery

The man was wearing shoes similar to these, police say. (Source: Charleston Police)

Charleston Police released a surveillance image Wednesday of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and armed robbery.

The incident happened on May 28 at an inn on Ashley Point Drive, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

The man is a suspect in the assault and robbery, Francis said.

Police also released images of shoes they say were similar to ones the man was wearing.

He is believed to be between 32 and 345 years old, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or his whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.