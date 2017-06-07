Summerville Kmart among latest list of store closings

The parent company of Sears and Kmart announced Wednesday it will close the Summerville Kmart store.

Sears Holdings plans to close 72 stores in the latest round of closings.

The Kmart location is off Ladson Road. It is the last-remaining Kmart store in the Tri-County area.

The closures are part of a restructuring program for the company, according to Business Insider, which posted a full list of the stores slated to close.

Most will close in September, they reported.

Other South Carolina locations on the list include a Columbia-area Sears and Sears Auto Center and a Kmart store in Seneca.

When the Summerville and Seneca stores close, there will only be 10 Kmart stores remaining in the Palmetto State.

