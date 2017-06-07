SCE&G: Lights back on for hundreds in Dorchester County after outage

Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.More >>
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Awendaw Wednesday morning.
Officers are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston.
The parents of a toddler found on a sidewalk in Hanahan have been located and an investigation is ongoing, officers say.
A man accused in a May shooting that injured one person has been captured, officials say.
