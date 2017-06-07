SCE&G: Lights back on for hundreds in Dorchester County after outage

Almost all of the nearly 1,000 homes affected by a power outage Wednesday night in Summerville are back online.

At 8:25 p.m., 925 homes were without power, according to SCE&G's outage map. By 8:50 p.m., only 35 were showing as still without power.

The center of the outage appeared to be in the area of Dorchester Road and Bacons Bridge Road.

Crews were working to determine the exact cause of the outage and to restore power, according to SCE&G spokesman Patrick Flynn.

SCE&G estimated power would be restored to the remaining homes by 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.