Police searching for 4 people in King Street store thefts

Charleston Police are trying to identify four people they say stole more than $700 in merchandise from a downtown store.

The theft occurred on May 25 at the Victoria's Secret store on King Street, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Police released surveillance images of four people Wednesday in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Investigator Huffman at 843-579-6433 or via email at huffmanl@charleston-sc.gov.

