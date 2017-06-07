Quantcast

Additional downtown roads close because of flooding

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

After a day of rain, more downtown Charleston roads have closed because of flooding in the area.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Charleston spokesperson Cameron Wolfsen said the following roads are closed:

  • Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and Bennett Street
  • Ogier Street at Vanderhorst Street
  • Smith Street at Morris Street
  • Vanderhorst Street between Smith Street and Rutledge Avenue
  • Ashley Avenue Northbound of Fishburne Street
  • Cherry Street at Bee Street
  • President Street at the Crosstown Northbound to Line Street
  • Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street
  • Ashley Avenue between Bennett Street and Halsey Street
  • Washington Street between Laurens Street and Hasell Street
  • Ashley Avenue between Tradd Street and Broad Street

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Under no circumstances should a motorist drive around or ignore a police barricade.

