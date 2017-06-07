Additional downtown roads close because of flooding

After a day of rain, more downtown Charleston roads have closed because of flooding in the area.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Charleston spokesperson Cameron Wolfsen said the following roads are closed:

Rutledge Avenue between Calhoun Street and Bennett Street

Ogier Street at Vanderhorst Street

Smith Street at Morris Street

Vanderhorst Street between Smith Street and Rutledge Avenue

Ashley Avenue Northbound of Fishburne Street

Cherry Street at Bee Street

President Street at the Crosstown Northbound to Line Street

Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street

Ashley Avenue between Bennett Street and Halsey Street

Washington Street between Laurens Street and Hasell Street

Ashley Avenue between Tradd Street and Broad Street

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Under no circumstances should a motorist drive around or ignore a police barricade.

