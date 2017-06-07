Additional downtown roads close because of flooding

Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.More >>
The passerby who spotted a toddler walking along Remount Road Wednesday morning during rush hour says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.More >>
The passerby who spotted a toddler walking along Remount Road Wednesday morning during rush hour says she couldn't believe what she was seeing.More >>
After a day rain, more downtown Charleston roads have closed because of flooding in the area.More >>
After a day rain, more downtown Charleston roads have closed because of flooding in the area.More >>
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Awendaw Wednesday morning.More >>
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Awendaw Wednesday morning.More >>
Officers are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston.More >>
Officers are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston.More >>