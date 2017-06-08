Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/7)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with an RBI, a run scored, a stolen base (6) and a K in an 8-0 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .262 with 12 HR's and 26 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 3-5 with 2 HR's, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in a 7-5 win over Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .291 with 17 HR's and 42 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-1 in a 2-0 loss to the Dodgers. The Stratford alum is batting .271 with 5 HR's and 22 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 6-4 win over St. Louis. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 K's in 14 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Game PPD. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .234 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Game PPD. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 8.53 ERA and 8 K's in 6.1 innings.