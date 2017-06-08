Police: 2 shot in N. Charleston late Wednesday night

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that left two people injured.

Police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of St. John Avenue where officers found two shooting victims, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A man wearing jeans and a white shirt was seen fleeing the area, according to witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

