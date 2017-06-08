Quantcast

Officers respond to reported gas station robbery - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Officers respond to reported gas station robbery

Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officers have cleared the scene of a reported gas station robbery in downtown Charleston. 

Charleston County dispatchers say the incident was reported after 12:45 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of Meeting Street and Pittsburgh Avenue.

Police cleared the scene around 3 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly