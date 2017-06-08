TUNE IN NOW: Crews responding to reported fire in North Charleston; 2 shot overnight

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Police: 2 shot in N. Charleston late Wednesday night

Police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the 3800 block of St. John Avenue where they found two shooting victims, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. Read more.

2. Officers respond to reported gas station robbery

Charleston County dispatchers say an incident was reported after 12:45 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of Meeting Street and Pittsburgh Avenue. Read more.

3. Comey's testimony to put uncomfortable spotlight on Trump

In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence. Read more.

