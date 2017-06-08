Crews extinguish house fire in North Charleston, forensics unit on scene

A forensics unit is on the scene of a now-extinguished house fire in North Charleston.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 2000 block of Bailey Drive before 5 a.m. Thursday.

A Live 5 News crew on scene says at one point the fire looked to be fully-involved, but the flames have since dissipated. Around 6 a.m., a forensics unit put up a tent near the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Fire on Bailey Drive is out. NCFD will remain on scene for a few more hours. Forensics unit has put up a tent near the home. pic.twitter.com/JBpZFNQhgQ — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 8, 2017

