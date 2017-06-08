Quantcast

Crews extinguish house fire in North Charleston, forensics unit - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Crews extinguish house fire in North Charleston, forensics unit on scene

(Source: Live 5) (Source: Live 5)
(Source: Live 5) (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A forensics unit is on the scene of a now-extinguished house fire in North Charleston. 

Firefighters were called to a home on the 2000 block of Bailey Drive before 5 a.m. Thursday.

A Live 5 News crew on scene says at one point the fire looked to be fully-involved, but the flames have since dissipated. Around 6 a.m., a forensics unit put up a tent near the home. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly