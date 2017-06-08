Man killed in North Charleston house fire

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that took one life in North Charleston.

Crews were called to a fully-involved fire at a home on the 2000 block of Bailey Drive before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say the body of an adult male was removed from the home after the fire was extinguished.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

