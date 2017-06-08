5 Around Town: Rubber ducks, crawfish, Spoleto and a Charleston 9 tribute

The curtain drops on Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto, while rubber ducks float on the Wando River and the Battery pays tribute to the Charleston 9.

Spoleto

Spoleto Festival USA wraps up its 41st season with about two dozen performances and the festival finale.

New Orleans-based band, The Revivalists headline the Festival Finale Sunday at Middleton Place. The finale event features four concert performances, a beer garden, and a fireworks show.

The gates and beer garden open at 3:30 p.m. The Revivalists take the stage at 8:30 p.m. with the fireworks to follow. Tickets are $40 for adults, with discounts for seniors and military, and $15 for children. For the full Spoleto schedule and ticket information, click here.

Piccolo Spoleto

Piccolo Spoleto also wraps up its 17-day run with a grand finale concert in the park.

The Piccolo Spoleto Finale is Saturday evening at Hampton Park. The family-friend event is free and includes food and music from 5 to 10 p.m.

Artists will still have their work on display for the Outdoor Art Exhibition in Marion Square on Saturday but will start clearing out Sunday. For a full schedule of Piccolo Spoleto events and ticket information, click here.

Hometown Heroes Night

The Charleston Battery will honor all first responders for Hometown Heroes Night as they take on the Richmond Kickers Saturday.

Players will wear special red jerseys as a tribute to the Charleston 9 ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Sofa Super Store fire. The special-edition, game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for the Charleston 9 Memorial Fund. You can bid on the jerseys online here.

Emergency vehicles will be set up on the concourse and fans can grab fireman-related giveaways as they enter MUSC Health Stadium. All first responders and their families get in for free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the match kicks off at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Crawfish Festival

Crawfish will top the menu on Johns Island for the Alligator Jacks Crawfish Festival.

The festival is at Trophy Lakes from 12 to 6 p.m. It includes crawfish, craft beer, arts and crafts, jump castles for children, and live music from Jean Prewitt & Carolina Gumbo. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. The VIP Swamp Pit tickets include admission, all-you-can-eat crawfish, and all-you-can-drink beer from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, click here.

Duck Race

About 30,000 rubber ducks will float down the Wando River for the 11th Annual Charleston Duck Race on Saturday.

The ducks will drop on Daniel Island for the fundraiser race around 12 p.m. The festivities at the Children's Park include children's games and activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The race supports local charities and Rotary programs. Ducks can be "adopted" for a $10 donation. Prizes are given out to the first seven ducks to cross the finish line. First prize is $10,000, second prize is $5,000, and the other five winners each get $1,000.

For more information and to adopt a duck online, click here.

Party at the Point

Party like it's 1999 at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina Friday night.

This week's Party at the Point features Broadcast 90: The Ultimate 90's Rock Tribute. The band will bring back the guitar driven rock music of the 1990s Friday night on the sand from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $7 and food and drinks are available inside. The event is cash only. Click here for more details.

Shaggin' on the Cooper

Put on your dancing shoes Saturday night and go shagging under the stars.

Shaggin on the Cooper is at the Mount Pleasant Pier. The gates open at 7 p.m. and Ocean Drive Party Band will provide the tunes from 8 to 11 p.m.

Admission is $8 in advance at $10 at the gate. Children three and younger get in for free. For more information, click here.

Second Sunday on King

The weekend wraps up with the monthly Second Sunday on King activities in downtown Charleston.

King Street will be closed off to vehicle traffic between Calhoun and Queen Streets from 12 to 5 p.m. Businesses open their doors and everyone is invited to enjoy the shopping, dining and even live street entertainment.

For more information on any Second Sunday on King specials and to print out a pass for two hours of free parking, click here.

