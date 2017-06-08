Summerville man accused of exposing genitals to child in restaurant play area

A 59-year-old Summerville man is facing charges after exposing himself to a child in a fast food restaurant’s play area, deputies say.

Wilfred Thompkins was allegedly seen playing with children at a restaurant on College Park Road Wednesday afternoon. Suspicious of him, a woman kept an eye on a situation.

The woman says she eventually saw him wave a 6-year-old girl behind a basketball goal and ask if she wanted candy before taking out his privates and starting to masturbate.

The woman screamed and parents were able to get the children out of the play area and restrain Tompkins until deputies arrived.

“This type of case is very disturbing and it serves as a reminder that we need to remain vigilant at all times," Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “If it were not for observant witnesses and citizens willing to step up and help detain the suspect, this person could still be on the loose.”

This isn’t the first time Thompkins was accused of exposing himself to a child.

According to an incident report from December 2015, Thompkins is accused of exposing his genitals to an 8-year-old at a Summerville thrift store before asking her if she wanted to lick them.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.