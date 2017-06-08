Goose Creek Police searching for armed robbery suspect

The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for someone who they believe committed two strong-arm robberies between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Justin Nathaneal Barnes is believed to have robbed the Circle K on Stephanie Drive a little after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Kangaroo gas station on Redbank Road at 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to an incident report, the suspect entered the Circle K and attempted to buy some cigarettes. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect reportedly jumped on the counter and tried to steal the money from the register. He allegedly fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus.

During the second robbery, the suspect reportedly approached the counter to buy soda. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect jumped over the counter and stole money from the drawer. He then fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic.

If you have any information about Barnes, you are asked to contact Goose Creek police.