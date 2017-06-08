Quantcast

Georgetown Post Office to host passport fair - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Georgetown Post Office to host passport fair

Source: Charleston International Airport Source: Charleston International Airport
GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) -

The Georgetown Post Office will host a passport fair Saturday.

The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To speed up the application process, people are asked to complete application before arriving. Customers should allow roughly fifteen minutes per transaction, depending on the number of applicants in a transaction. 

Passport fees are as follows:

Adults:

  • Books $110,
  • Cards - $30 

Children (under 16):

  • Books - $80
  • Cards - $15

USPS Fees:

  • execution fee - $25
  • photos (if needed) - $15

Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:

  • Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport
  • Certified birth certificate by the city, county, or state
  • Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate
  • Naturalization certificate

In addition, one current ID is required such as:

  • Naturalization certificate
  • Valid driver's license
  • Current government ID (either city, state, or federal)
  • Current military ID (or dependents)

Anyone interested is asked to call 843-546-5515. The Georgetown Post Office will accept walk-ins only on the day of the event.

Powered by Frankly