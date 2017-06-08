Georgetown Post Office to host passport fair

The Georgetown Post Office will host a passport fair Saturday.

The fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To speed up the application process, people are asked to complete application before arriving. Customers should allow roughly fifteen minutes per transaction, depending on the number of applicants in a transaction.

Passport fees are as follows:

Adults:

Books $110,

Cards - $30

Children (under 16):

Books - $80

Cards - $15

USPS Fees:

execution fee - $25

photos (if needed) - $15

Identification, including a copy, is required to prove U.S. citizenship, such as:

Previously issued, undamaged U.S. passport

Certified birth certificate by the city, county, or state

Consular report of birth abroad or birth certificate

Naturalization certificate

In addition, one current ID is required such as:

Naturalization certificate

Valid driver's license

Current government ID (either city, state, or federal)

Current military ID (or dependents)

Anyone interested is asked to call 843-546-5515. The Georgetown Post Office will accept walk-ins only on the day of the event.