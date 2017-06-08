Hollywood golfer Jacob Morris signs with Francis Marion

Francis Marion University golf coach Mark Gaynor has announced the signing of three players to national letters of intent including Jacob Morris of Hollywood, S.C.

Morris, a 6-2 right-hander, is a graduate of the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science. Playing for West Ashley High School this past year, he earned All-Region honors and tied for 51st at the 2017 AAAAA State Tournament. He has played under the direction of coaches Kelly White, Shaun Haggerty, and Chance Cole.

Morris joins John Burghardt of Oakville, Ontario, Canada and McClure Thompson of Little River, S.C. in this signing class.

“I am very excited about this group, including the two South Carolina products,” Gaynor said. “We are looking to create a buzz about our program in the state and highlight what Francis Marion has to offer both in the area of academics and golf.

“Morris owns a Top-100 ranking in the SCJGA and has been in the Top-50 recently. Thompson recently moved up to 19th in the rankings and is seventh among graduating seniors. Burghardt comes in as a mature freshman having taken a year off after his high school graduation. I feel that in him we have found a hidden gem. He fell in love with the university after visiting from Canada.

“All three players are very talented. I am not at all worried about their skill set, and am anxiously looking forward to seeing their impact at the collegiate level. With all six of our players returning from 2016-17, I look forward to the competition our newcomers will create in practice. I have always felt that competition breeds success.”