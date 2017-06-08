All lanes to reopen on Church Street after railroad repair

Quantcast

ST. STEPHEN, SC (WCSC) -

All lanes are to be reopened on Church Street in St. Stephen Friday after railroad repairs shut down a portion of the road.

A CSX spokesperson announced that the railroad repairs will be completed and the road will be completely reopened by 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Crews started work to repair a portion of the railroad on Church Street Monday and traffic was rerouted around the closure.

