Berkeley County Museum unveils new Sheriff's Office exhibit

Berkeley County Museum staff will open the jail cell doors to its new exhibit, honoring the history of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

From combating moonshiners to some of the first jails in the area the new exhibit features artifacts dating all the way from 1880 to the 1980s. It tells the history and changes of the department to get to where they are today.

“We’re very grateful to the security they provide, the men and women who are out there every day protecting us," Mike Coker said. Coker is the executive director of the Berkeley County Museum. "They have been tremendous allies in this and Sheriff Lewis is a great ally of both the community and its history.”

The grand opening is at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Museum in Moncks Corner.

For more information about the museum, admission prices and/or the hours of operation, visit this website.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.