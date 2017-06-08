Georgetown Co. man charged in 2014 arson

An Andrews man has been arrested in connection with a July 2015 fire at his own home.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Lowell Wayne Cantley, 64, Wednesday on a charge of third-degree arson.

SLED arson investigators responded to Cantley's home on July 13, 2014, the day after the fire, at the request of the Andrews Police Department, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said.

Investigators determined Cantley was the only person home at the time of the fire and admitted to owning a container of Pyrodex, a modern black powder substitute for muzzle-loading rifles, that he kept in his room, according to an affidavit.

Cantley's roommate said Cantley called her at approximately 8 p.m. on the evening of July 12, 2014, and told her he was going to light a fire in the home and advised her to get her belongings, the document states. She told investigators she arrived at the home and discovered a fire in the attic and said she and another person put out the fire with pitchers of water.

If convicted, Cantley faces 15 years in prison, Berry said.

Cantley was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

