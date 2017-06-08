TAKE A STAND: Hurricane Evacuation Routes

Ready or not, Hurricane Season 2017 is here. Now is the time to review plans to keep your home and families safe.

I was struck by something odd when the South Carolina Department of Transportation released this year’s map for Charleston evacuation routes.

If you look close, Johns Island isn't included. To be fair, there is another map on the DOT website that allows you zoom in to where you live and find the best route but Johns Island still isn’t identified by name.

With a population of about 14,000, we’re talking about the largest island in South Carolina and the fourth largest island on the U.S. east coast.

The state should reconsider. When it comes to hurricane preparedness, finding important life-saving information should be fast and easy.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.