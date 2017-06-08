The Citadel to hire Tony Skole as new head baseball coach

The Citadel will hire Bulldogs alum and current East Tennessee State head coach Tony Skole as the school's new head baseball coach multiple sources confirmed to Live 5 Sports on Thursday afternoon.

Skole will be replacing Fred Jordan who retired after 26 years as the head coach of the Bulldogs last month. He'll become just the 3rd head coach in the last 5+ decades along with Chal Port, who Skole played under when he helped lead the team to the College World Series in 1990.

The new head coach also played football at the Citadel and led the SoCon in interceptions back in 1990.

Skole just finished his 18th season as the head coach of the Buccaneers where he's gone 436-509 in his tenure including a trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2013.

An official at The Citadel has said there's no official word as of yet on when a new head coach will officially be named.

Skole was one of three finalists interviewed for the position. The others included Presbyterian head coach Elton Pollack and North Greenville head coach and former Gamecocks star Landon Powell.