Deputies: Orangeburg Co. traffic stop leads to weapon charge

A judge set bond Thursday for a Vance man arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a firearm, deputies say.

Johnathan Guest, 26, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and driving without a license, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff's spokesman Richard Walker. A judge set a $3,337 personal recognizance bond for Guest, Walker said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting the SC Highway Patrol with a vehicle collision on Toney Bay Road in Holly Hill around 7:30 p.m. when Guest's vehicle approached the collision site, Walker said.

Deputies motioned for the vehicle to stop upon realizing it was traveling at a high rate of speed. When the driver was asked for his license, he opened a glove box before slamming it shut again, but officers had already seen a pill bottle and a set of digital scales, Walker said.

Deputies say they retrieved the scales and completely full pill bottle as well as a bag that contained something heavy.

The driver told deputies the bag contained a legally-registered gun. Inside the bag, deputies found an AK-47 with a pistol handle and a magazine with 21 rounds, Walker said.

Guest faces up to a year in prison and possibly a $1,000 fine in addition.

