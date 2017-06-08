Berkeley Co. man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Berkeley County deputies say a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with an incident involving an underage girl.

Jason Lesley is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, according to an incident report.

The victim's mother told deputies her daughter claimed Leslie exposed himself and grabbed the child and pulled her towards him, forcing the child to touch him.

The incident occurred on April 24, the report states.

Leslie was booked on the charge on Wednesday, according to jail records.

He was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

