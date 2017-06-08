Man accused in wife's shooting death being sued by granddaughter

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife in broad daylight is now being sued by his granddaughter.

Investigators arrested Ivo Francesco Colucci, 80, on April 14 in connection with the death of his wife, 74-year-old Doris Colucci, whom the Charleston County Coroner's Office says died of a gunshot wound.

The day after his arrest, Colucci's attorney, Christopher Lizzi, said his client was diagnosed with dementia over a year ago. His family was in court to show support.

But newly-released court documents show an unnamed 12-year-old is suing Colucci after she says she watched him shoot her grandmother in the head at the family's jewelry store in April.

The lawsuit claims doctors had diagnosed Colucci with dementia but accuses Colucci's biological children of claiming he didn't need mental health care because they wanted to protect their inheritance and didn't want to use any of his money.

The court documents also say police responded to several incidents between Colucci and his wife before her murder including one in which he pointed a gun at her. Documents also claim the jewelry business, which is also named in the lawsuit, placed everyone on the premises at risk by keeping him working as a figurehead at the store, despite his unstable mental condition.

Court documents state video surveillance captured Colucci arrive at the store on the day of the shooting and become involved in a verbal altercation with his wife. Colucci was then seen pulling a gun out of his pocket without his wife knowing, and shot her in the head, according to authorities.

Video surveillance then shows Colucci hide his gun, and retrieve the shell casing that was ejected during the shooting, which he put in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

Colucci remains in jail as his lawyers continue to argue he's not competent to stand trial.

