Deputies: N. Charleston man charged with committing a lewd act on a minor, sexual assault

Charleston County detectives arrested a North Charleston man on sex charges after two women came forward.

Reginald Bishop Fox, 57, is charged with committing a lewd act on a minor under 14 and third-degree criminal sexual conduct on a woman, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinski.

The first victim told detectives Fox fondled her numerous times between Jan. 1, 1998 and May 31, 2005 when she was between 5 and 11 years old. The woman said she was molested at several different locations but remembers several incidents at a specific home, the affidavit states.

A second woman, who is related to the first victim, told detectives that at some point between April 1 and April 30, 1993, Fox committed sexual battery against her. The second woman said she came forward after learning her relative had been fondled, the affidavit states.

Fox was being held at at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday morning.

