Charleston Police searching for missing 73-year-old

Police are searching for a missing Charleston man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

Willard John Sheppard, 73, was last seen leaving his home on Endo Drive at approximately noon on Wednesday, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Sheppard has not been seen or heard from since, he said.

He is believed to be driving a white 2002 Ford F-150.

He was last seen wearing a rust-colored sweater.

Anyone with information on Sheppard's whereabouts is asked to call the on-duty detective at 843-720-2487 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

