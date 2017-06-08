Summerville historic district rezoning plan passes first reading

Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Charleston man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Charleston man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A 59-year-old Summerville man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a child in a fast food restaurant’s play area and soliciting sexual activity, deputies say.More >>
A 59-year-old Summerville man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a child in a fast food restaurant’s play area and soliciting sexual activity, deputies say.More >>
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that took one life in North Charleston.More >>
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that took one life in North Charleston.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that left one dead and one injured.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that left one dead and one injured.More >>