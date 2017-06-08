Summerville historic district rezoning plan passes first reading

The Summerville Town Council voted Thursday night to approve the first reading of an ordinance to rezone the Summerville historic district.

The new proposal would allow non-profits and other service agencies to purchase or rent homes in neighborhoods to assist people with drug or mental health problems, refugees, former prisoners or homeless people to stay in.

Many neighbors spoke out against the proposed ordinance sighting concerns about making too many changes to the town.

"They're very concerned," resident Glen Zigarino said. "They're very concerned. Because there are a lot of older people in this community who have lived their entire lives here. They want to preserve the little bit that's left from the old Summerville and there's a lot to be said for that."

The proposal will next go to a second reading.

