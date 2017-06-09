Clemson to Face Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Clemson will travel to Ohio State for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this year. The exact time, date of the contest, and television network will be announced later in the summer. This is the second major non-conference schedule announcement this week for Brad Brownell’s schedule. The Tigers will face Florida for the first time in 61 years at the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on December 16 in Sunrise, Florida.

This will be just the second meeting between Clemson and Ohio State in men’s basketball, and it will be Clemson’s first trip to Columbus, Ohio. Clemson won the previous meeting on December 1, 2004 at Littlejohn Coliseum by an 80-73 score.

Clemson has a 10-7 record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the 10 wins are tied for the fourth most among the 29 ACC and Big Ten teams that have taken part in the challenge over the years. Clemson is 5-4 at home and 5-3 away. The five road wins are tied for the most among all teams. (Duke has four road wins and four neutral site wins.)

Ohio State finished the 2016-17 season with a 17-15 record. The Buckeyes were 7-11 in the Big Ten and finished with an RPI of 92. They lost by two points to Virginia, 63-61 in last year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Buckeyes did not play in a postseason tournament and are currently looking for a new head coach to replace Thad Matta.

Clemson finished last year with a 17-16 record and a bid to the NIT. The Tigers were No. 75 in the final RPI and had a No. 30 strength of schedule ranking.

Last year Clemson defeated Nebraska in the Challenge by a 60-58 score. The Tigers overcame a four-point halftime deficit to gain the win. Jaron Blossomgame scored 15 points to lead the Tigers.

2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge schedule

(dates, networks & times will be announced at a later date)

No. 20 Northwestern at Georgia Tech

No. 5 Duke at Indiana

No. 21 Notre Dame at No. 3 Michigan State

No. 12 Miami at Minnesota

Penn State at NC State

Boston College at Nebraska

Michigan at No. 7 North Carolina

Clemson at Ohio State

No. 10 Louisville at Purdue

Florida State at Rutgers

Maryland at Syracuse

Wisconsin at Virginia

Iowa at Virginia Tech