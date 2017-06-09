Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/8)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a HR, 2 RBI and a run scored in a 9-1 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .266 with 13 HR's and 29 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .291 with 17 HR's and 42 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 0-4 with a K in a 6-1 win over Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .265 with 5 HR's and 22 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 5-2 win over St. Louis. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 K's in 14 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-3 with a double (12) in a 3-2 win over Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .242 with 4 HR's and 12 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 K earning a hold in a 2-1 win over Fort Myers. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 2 holds, 1 save, a 7.36 ERA and 9 K's in 7.1 innings.