Two facing charges after police chase overnight

Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after leading law enforcement officers in a chase overnight.

Officials say a vehicle pursuit started around 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the area of Meeting Street and Dorchester Road when a gold Dodge SUV wouldn't stop for an officer.

Officers followed the fleeing SUV into downtown Charleston before the chase ended in the area of Maybank Highway and Riverland Drive on James Island around 1 a.m. The officers saw items being thrown from the SUV during the pursuit, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Mansean Mack and Anthony Stroman have been charged with failing to stop, the unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of cocaine.

