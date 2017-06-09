TUNE IN NOW: Take a look at video of an overnight police chase from N. Charleston to James Island

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Vehicle leads authorities in chase from North Charleston to James Island

According to dispatchers, a vehicle pursuit started around 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the area of Meeting Street and Dorchester Road. Officers followed fleeing car into downtown Charleston before the chase ended in the area of Maybank Hwy and Riverland Drive on James Island around 1 a.m. Read more.

2. May's UK election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority

British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos. Read more.

3. NAN to hold presser on alleged racial issues at Charleston Southern University

Members of the National Action Network will address racial issues they say are happening at a North Charleston college. More at 5 a.m.

