TUNE IN NOW: Take a look at video of an overnight police chase from N. Charleston to James Island

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Vehicle leads authorities in chase from North Charleston to James Island
According to dispatchers, a vehicle pursuit started around 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the area of Meeting Street and Dorchester Road. Officers followed fleeing car into downtown Charleston before the chase ended in the area of Maybank Hwy and Riverland Drive on James Island around 1 a.m. Read more.
2. May's UK election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos. Read more.
3. NAN to hold presser on alleged racial issues at Charleston Southern University
Members of the National Action Network will address racial issues they say are happening at a North Charleston college. More at 5 a.m.
Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.More >>
A vehicle led law enforcement officers in a chase through two cities and a town overnight, Charleston County dispatchers say.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Charleston man who has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A 59-year-old Summerville man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a child in a fast food restaurant’s play area and soliciting sexual activity, deputies say.More >>
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that took one life in North Charleston.More >>
