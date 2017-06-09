Quantcast

NAN set to speak out about alleged racial issues at Charleston Southern University

Elder James Johnson with the National Action Network. (Source: Live 5/File) Elder James Johnson with the National Action Network. (Source: Live 5/File)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Community activists with the National Action Network are set to speak about racial issues they say are happening at a North Charleston university. 

The family of a Charleston Southern University student will join NAN for a news conference in front of the school at 11 a.m. 

In a notice released Thursday, NAN did not elaborate on what the issues may be. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

