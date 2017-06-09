NAN: Student went unpunished after calling roommate a racial slur

The National Action Network is calling for a meeting with Charleston Southern University’s Board of Directors after a student allegedly went unpunished for calling her black roommate a racial slur.

NAN’s Elder James Johnson, the black student’s parents and a former CSU security guard spoke at a press conference in front of the university Friday morning.

The former employee said she heard a student say “n-----, turn the f------ light off,” to another while she was on her rounds, and found the girl crying. She said she tried to deescalate the situation, but was also called the n-word by the other student’s father, who was called on the phone.

Johnson says the white student was not punished and a school official tried to justify the name-calling because the black student turned the light on, waking her roommate up. The black student was moved out of the room and eventually transferred.

The National Action Network says it received two other complaints from CSU students and are asking any individual who experienced similar events at the school to call them at 843-708-0081 or 843-532-0787.

