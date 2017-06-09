Crews knock down flames at North Charleston home

Crews extinguished a fire at a North Charleston home early Friday morning.

The North Charleston Fire Department was called to the 2700 block of Clarkin Avenue before 6:30 a.m. Friday to find heavy smoke billowing from a home.

Firefighters found three rooms ablaze but brought the fire under control in about 13 minutes, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Cindy Killette.

The two adults who live there were not home at the time. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Killette says.

