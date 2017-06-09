Man, woman arrested in connection with triple homicide facing additional charges

The 18 and 19-year-olds arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of a man, woman and child are facing more charges, officials say.

Deputies responded on May 16 to a Ruffin home where they found the bodies of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and their son Vincent Miller, age 13. A 9-year-old girl, the couple's granddaughter, was alive with a gunshot wound to the leg, deputies said.

Kenneth Chisolm, 18, is now charged with kidnapping in addition to the murders, and La Shay Aiken, 19, is being charged as an accessory in addition to an accessory after the fact to murder, attempted armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

Detectives said Chisolm was invited into the victims' home minutes before the killing occurred.

Both Chisolm and Aiken were denied bond on their initial charges. A second bond hearing for the suspects started at 9 a.m.

