Multiple suspects charged in Edisto Beach car break-ins

Multiple suspects have been charged with theft from motor vehicles after a string of break-ins on Edisto Beach.

Shyhemm Jimell Rhoden, Yasseen Leonard Lincoln, Clark O’Quinn Squires and Jonathan Lyndell Glover have been arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods and financial identity fraud

According to Edisto Beach Police Chief George Brothers, at least five cars had items removed from them, including cell phones, cash and jewelry.

In one of the incidents, a resident spotted a person going through a car and yelled at them. In response, the person going through the car pulled out a gun and fired at the residence. No one was injured in that incident and that investigation is still ongoing.

Brothers says investigators were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle using the License Plate Reader that captures data on vehicles entering the town. Working in conjunction with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Walterboro Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, multiple suspects were identified who also participated in the thefts.

According to Brothers, excellent work and diligence on the part of the investigators and a cooperative effort with other agencies led to the recovery of stolen items and the arrest of the various suspects.

"I encourage everyone to take the same personal safety precautions here that they do at home," Brothers advises. "Remove valuables from your vehicle and lock your vehicles at night.”

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.