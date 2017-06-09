Quantcast

Sodexo to host hiring event Wednesday

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Sodexo is hiring food service workers for East Cooper Medical Center.

Sodexo will be hosting a hiring event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The address is 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200 in North Charleston.

Potential employees are asked to bring resumes and come prepared for an interview. 

