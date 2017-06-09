Williams called up to Jamaican national team

Romario Williams has been called into the Jamaican National Team for an international exhibition against Peru on June 13th. The match will be played at Estadio Monumental de la UNSA in Arequipa, Peru.

“It’s always a blessing getting called up to the national team,” said Williams. “There are a lot of talented players representing the country of Jamaica, so it’s always an honor. It’s something you keep close to you and you never take it for granted.”

This is Williams’ fourth call up to the full national team; he made his debut for the Jamaican senior national team in a Caribbean Cup Qualifier in November of 2016. The 22-year old striker started when Jamaica played the United States on February 3rd.

Williams will depart for Peru following Charleston’s USL match against the Richmond Kickers at MUSC Health Stadium Saturday night. The center forward currently leads the Battery in scoring with ten goals in eleven games. Williams scored his ninth and tenth goals last weekend in Charleston’s 4-4 draw with Louisville City FC to draw level with his 2016 goal total.

“We’re going up against a strong South American opponent in Peru so it should be an exciting game. We’re all looking forward to it. Obviously I’m excited to go to camp, but I have to take care of business here first.”



-per Charleston Battery