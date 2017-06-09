Former CSU lineman Austell signs with Houston

Former Charleston Southern offensive lineman Erik Austell has signed with the Houston Texans. The team announced the deal Friday.

Austell went undrafted before being picked up by the Denver Broncos. They released him before the Texans added him to their squad.

Details of the deal were not released by Austell's agent.

The former Buc joins several Texans with South Carolina ties including former Clemson stars De'Andre Hopkins and 2017 first round pick Deshaun Watson.