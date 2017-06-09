Crews repairing septic system at Fort Sumter

Officers responded to a report of theft at a Mount Pleasant shopping center early Monday morning, Charleston County dispatchers say.More >>
The St. John's Fire Department is investigating an early-morning shed fire.
The Charleston Fire Department is honoring the nine firefighters lost to the Sofa Super Store Fire in West Ashley nearly 10 years ago.
For the next few days, people taking a trip to Fort Sumter will notice a crane beside the national monument.
North Charleston police are investigating shooting that left one man injured.
