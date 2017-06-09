Crews repairing septic system at Fort Sumter

For the next few days, people taking a trip to Fort Sumter will notice a crane beside the national monument. Construction workers and heavy equipment have assembled to repair a damaged septic system.



“There was a section of piping that was washed away during Hurricane Matthew,” facility manager Scott Mapes said.



Mapes said the construction will last around one week while crews flush the septic system and make repairs. The restrooms have been out of commission since the October storm, requiring visitors to use bathrooms on the ferry.



It is one of several repair and preservation projects happening at the fragile national monument. Crews are following National Park Service guidelines to handle two collapsed walls at the monument and a row of cannons on the right face of the fort.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.











