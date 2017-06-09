Mount Pleasant police make third arrest in connection with bank armed robbery

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they have made a third arrest in connection with a bank robbery that happened on May 12.

Cortlyn Brown, 22, was charged with Armed Robbery in connection with the incident that occurred at the United Community Bank in Park West.

On May 19, police arrested Kalee D. Lynn-Bishop and Kamal D’Andrea Backman.

“Our detectives worked around the clock following every lead to identify these dangerous individuals and take them into custody,” said Chief Carl Ritchie.

A manager told officers there were no customers inside of the bank at the time of the robbery, but there were three employees.

According to the victims, as three suspects demanded money, another suspect was the lookout.

Police say the employees were not injured, however two of them had an iPhone and a purse taken from them.

Employees told officers that the suspects knew where the money was, and were in and out of the bank quickly.

Police are continuing the investigation.

