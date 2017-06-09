Coroner: Man found inside burned N. Charleston home died of gunshot wounds

The Charleston County coroner says the man whose body was found in a burned home in North Charleston had been fatally shot.

Freeman Angelo Rivers, 55, died of gunshot wounds, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Dotty Lindsay.

North Charleston Police said Friday afternoon they were investigating an early morning house fire as a homicide.

Crews were called to a fully-involved fire at a home on the 2200 block of Bailey Drive before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say it took about ten minutes to get the fire under control. Fire investigators and North Charleston Police spent the morning going through the burned out home, collecting evidence.

Officials say Rivers' body was removed from the home after the fire was extinguished.

Neighbors said he was a fixture in the Accabee neighborhood.

"Just a really quiet person, you barely knew he was there, just him and his dog and his bicycle. It was shocking to hear that it happened," Venetta Seels said. "It's gonna rock the neighborhood a little while because like I said, he was a constant around here."

"Very shocked because he's a very quiet young man. I never see him no mixing up or nothing going on over there," neighbor Janet Jones said.

The fire is being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.