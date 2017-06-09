Berkeley County deputies arrest 29 after multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office held a multi-jurisdictional sweep on Thursday evening consisting of over 85 law enforcement officers.

SLED, Bonneau PD, Moncks Corner PD, Probation & Parole as well as Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies worked in the Macedonia, Bonneau & Moncks Corner areas looking for wanted subjects and other violations.

The initiative resulted in 29 in-custody arrests.

"Working together with our local and state law enforcement partners, these types of initiatives are having a positive impact on Berkeley County. Everyone who had a warrant that was arrested knew that they had obligations to the courts but failed to adhere to them – we just reminded them of their obligations. It is much easier to just follow the law,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

Deputies made arrests that ranged from bench warrants to drug trafficking charges.

